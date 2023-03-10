Railway Pension Investments Ltd Buys 7,038 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 900.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,820 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,038 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $1,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SNOW. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Snowflake during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Snowflake by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Snowflake by 333.3% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in Snowflake by 7,033.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Snowflake during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Snowflake from $220.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $194.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Raymond James decreased their target price on Snowflake from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Friday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Snowflake from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.75.

Snowflake Stock Down 4.5 %

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of Snowflake stock opened at $136.30 on Friday. Snowflake Inc. has a one year low of $110.26 and a one year high of $246.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $149.11 and its 200 day moving average is $156.63.

In other Snowflake news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 10,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total transaction of $1,407,218.94. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 155,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,823,161.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Snowflake news, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.76, for a total transaction of $30,352,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,342,480.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 10,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total value of $1,407,218.94. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 155,902 shares in the company, valued at $21,823,161.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 211,053 shares of company stock valued at $31,901,869. 8.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Snowflake Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

Further Reading

