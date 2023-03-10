Railway Pension Investments Ltd Buys 52,600 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 133.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 52,600 shares during the quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $8,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,460,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,707,780,000 after buying an additional 820,031 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,308,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,621,096,000 after purchasing an additional 440,902 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,007,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,912,941,000 after purchasing an additional 541,346 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 28.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,902,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $594,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 14.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,400,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $543,494,000 after purchasing an additional 683,031 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WEC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.78.

WEC Energy Group Trading Down 0.4 %

WEC stock opened at $88.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.56. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.82 and a 52 week high of $108.39. The company has a market capitalization of $28.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.38.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. This is a boost from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is 69.96%.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

