Railway Pension Investments Ltd Acquires 18,800 Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its holdings in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) by 30.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,677 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,800 shares during the quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $5,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,331,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,620,232,000 after acquiring an additional 8,664,707 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,940,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $795,136,000 after acquiring an additional 4,732,333 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 119.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,377,556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $224,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840,475 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 132.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,697,989 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $113,069,000 after acquiring an additional 968,387 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,112,557 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $140,675,000 after acquiring an additional 704,176 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on WRB. StockNews.com upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on W. R. Berkley from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research note on Friday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, W. R. Berkley has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.40.

NYSE:WRB opened at $63.91 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.92. W. R. Berkley Co. has a twelve month low of $60.42 and a twelve month high of $76.99. The stock has a market cap of $16.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 12.37%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is 8.08%.

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance businesses in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia, and Australia.

