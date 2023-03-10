Radio Caca Trading 14.8% Lower Over Last Week (RACA)

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 8.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. One Radio Caca token can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Radio Caca has a market cap of $57.08 million and $5.20 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Radio Caca has traded down 14.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Radio Caca

Radio Caca (CRYPTO:RACA) is a token. Its genesis date was May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 331,047,171,074 tokens. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Radio Caca’s official website is www.raca3.com. Radio Caca’s official message board is radiocaca.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Radio Caca

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radio Caca should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Radio Caca using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

