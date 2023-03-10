Radio Caca (RACA) Price Hits $0.0002 on Major Exchanges

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 10th. In the last week, Radio Caca has traded 15.3% lower against the dollar. One Radio Caca token can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Radio Caca has a total market cap of $57.25 million and approximately $5.81 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $272.60 or 0.01365397 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005478 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000149 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0901 or 0.00000451 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00012756 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $332.34 or 0.01664609 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00031230 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000961 BTC.

About Radio Caca

Radio Caca (CRYPTO:RACA) is a token. It launched on May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 331,047,171,074 tokens. The official message board for Radio Caca is radiocaca.medium.com. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Radio Caca is www.raca3.com. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Radio Caca

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using US dollars.

