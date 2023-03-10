QUINT (QUINT) Price Tops $1.21

QUINT (QUINT) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 10th. QUINT has a total market cap of $967.48 million and approximately $1.16 million worth of QUINT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QUINT token can currently be bought for about $1.21 or 0.00006064 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, QUINT has traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get QUINT alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001903 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000268 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000333 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $85.02 or 0.00427718 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,746.91 or 0.28910953 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000097 BTC.

QUINT Profile

QUINT’s launch date was April 20th, 2022. QUINT’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens. QUINT’s official Twitter account is @projectquint and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for QUINT is quint.io.

QUINT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quint Ecosystem’s flagship token, QUINT, has real-world incentives and physical asset creation; it brings real-world luxury to users through the power of metaverse.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUINT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUINT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QUINT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for QUINT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QUINT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.