Quantum Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges (QUA)

Quantum (QUA) traded 49.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. One Quantum token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Quantum has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Quantum has a market capitalization of $5,615.77 and approximately $181,507.91 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00011139 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00035153 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00036714 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00022724 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004953 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001624 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000166 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.73 or 0.00222532 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000137 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20,100.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Quantum Token Profile

QUA is a token. Its launch date was December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. Quantum’s official website is quantumtech.pro. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. The official message board for Quantum is medium.com/@quantumtechpro.

Quantum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.00001 USD and is up -0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $182,015.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quantum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

