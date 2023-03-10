Quantstamp 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $464,147.76 (QSP)

Quantstamp (QSP) traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 10th. One Quantstamp token can now be bought for approximately $0.0161 or 0.00000081 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Quantstamp has traded up 9.5% against the U.S. dollar. Quantstamp has a total market capitalization of $11.46 million and approximately $464,147.76 worth of Quantstamp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001885 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000330 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $84.30 or 0.00424541 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,698.35 or 0.28696159 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Quantstamp’s genesis date was November 17th, 2017. Quantstamp’s total supply is 976,442,388 tokens and its circulating supply is 713,801,947 tokens. The Reddit community for Quantstamp is https://reddit.com/r/quantstamp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Quantstamp’s official Twitter account is @quantstamp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Quantstamp is quantstamp.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantstamp is a protocol that aims to create a scalable and cost-effective audit system for all smart contracts on the Ethereum network. The protocol will use the SAT solver software to verify the solidity of the program. In order to have the necessary computing power for the software, the Quantstamp will leverage a distributed network of participants.Quantstamp token (QSP) is an ERC-20 token that will benefit the users in several ways. QSP will reward those who contribute to the software for verifying the solidity programs, who run the Quantstamp validation node (a specialized node on the Ethereum network), and those who find bugs on the smart contracts.”

