Quaint Oak Bancorp (OTCMKTS:QNTO) vs. GrandSouth Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:GRRB) Critical Analysis

Quaint Oak Bancorp (OTCMKTS:QNTO – Get Rating) and GrandSouth Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:GRRB – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Quaint Oak Bancorp and GrandSouth Bancorporation, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Quaint Oak Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A GrandSouth Bancorporation 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

Profitability

Quaint Oak Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. GrandSouth Bancorporation pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Quaint Oak Bancorp pays out 14.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

This table compares Quaint Oak Bancorp and GrandSouth Bancorporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quaint Oak Bancorp 15.15% 18.46% 1.16% GrandSouth Bancorporation 26.83% 17.54% 1.36%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.2% of Quaint Oak Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.2% of GrandSouth Bancorporation shares are held by institutional investors. 35.0% of Quaint Oak Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 33.3% of GrandSouth Bancorporation shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Quaint Oak Bancorp and GrandSouth Bancorporation’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quaint Oak Bancorp $51.88 million 0.93 $7.86 million $3.65 6.03 GrandSouth Bancorporation $58.82 million 3.49 $16.11 million N/A N/A

GrandSouth Bancorporation has higher revenue and earnings than Quaint Oak Bancorp.

Summary

GrandSouth Bancorporation beats Quaint Oak Bancorp on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Quaint Oak Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Quaint Oak Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in community banking. The firm operates through the following segments: Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Banking segment provides lending, deposit gathering and fee business activities. The Mortgage Banking segment originates residential mortgage loans which are sold into the secondary market along with the loans’ servicing rights. The company was founded on July 3, 2007 and is headquartered in Southampton, PA.

About GrandSouth Bancorporation

(Get Rating)

GrandSouth Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for GrandSouth Bank that provides banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, various term certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers one-to-four family residential, commercial real estate, home equity and lines of credit, residential construction and other construction and land, and commercial loans; and consumer loans comprising loans secured by personal property, such as automobiles, marketable securities, and boats and motorcycles, as well as unsecured consumer debt. In addition, it invests in investment securities, as well as provides specialty floor plan lending to small auto dealerships under the CarBucks trade name. The company operates through eight branches across South Carolina. GrandSouth Bancorporation was founded in 1998 and is based in Greenville, South Carolina.

