Qtum Trading Down 16.8% This Week (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 10.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 10th. One Qtum coin can now be bought for approximately $2.50 or 0.00012498 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Qtum has traded 16.8% lower against the dollar. Qtum has a market capitalization of $261.28 million and $52.45 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,411.24 or 0.07058978 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001558 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.70 or 0.00073552 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00028153 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00055277 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000310 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00008850 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00024529 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000956 BTC.

About Qtum

QTUM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,568,196 coins. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts.

QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain.”

Buying and Selling Qtum

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

