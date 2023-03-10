QITMEER NETWORK (MEER) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $710,061.86

QITMEER NETWORK (MEER) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. In the last week, QITMEER NETWORK has traded down 29.4% against the dollar. One QITMEER NETWORK token can currently be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00001372 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. QITMEER NETWORK has a total market capitalization of $1.03 million and approximately $710,061.86 worth of QITMEER NETWORK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002004 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000268 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000332 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.05 or 0.00427425 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,883.91 or 0.28891144 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000102 BTC.

QITMEER NETWORK Token Profile

QITMEER NETWORK’s launch date was September 29th, 2021. QITMEER NETWORK’s total supply is 210,240,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,756,045 tokens. QITMEER NETWORK’s official message board is qitmeer.medium.com. QITMEER NETWORK’s official Twitter account is @qitmeernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for QITMEER NETWORK is www.qitmeer.io.

QITMEER NETWORK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Qitmeer Network (MEER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Qitmeer Network has a current supply of 210,240,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Qitmeer Network is 0.27576102 USD and is down -26.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $673,335.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.qitmeer.io/.”

