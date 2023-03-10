Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.40-3.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $67.60.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Public Service Enterprise Group Price Performance

PEG traded down $0.69 during trading on Thursday, reaching $57.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,102,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,286,246. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.58. The company has a market cap of $28.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.51, a PEG ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 1 year low of $52.51 and a 1 year high of $75.61.

Public Service Enterprise Group Increases Dividend

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is presently 104.85%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Public Service Enterprise Group

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PEG. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 11.6% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

(Get Rating)

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.