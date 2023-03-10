Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Trims Stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lessened its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,571 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 11,057 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.07% of Humana worth $41,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castleview Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Humana by 46,704.0% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 11,701 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 11,676 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Humana in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of Humana during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Insight Inv LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humana in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Humana during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Humana stock opened at $486.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.72. Humana Inc. has a 52 week low of $410.87 and a 52 week high of $571.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $496.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $507.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $22.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.45 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 28.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. This is an increase from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.29%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HUM. StockNews.com cut shares of Humana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Humana from $529.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Humana from $645.00 to $620.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Humana from $635.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Humana from $580.00 to $560.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $594.12.

In related news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 2,048 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.97, for a total transaction of $1,040,322.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,161,920.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Humana news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 2,048 shares of Humana stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.97, for a total value of $1,040,322.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,161,920.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 17,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.85, for a total value of $8,890,313.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,429,734. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,258 shares of company stock valued at $21,495,922 over the last three months. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental plans such as Medicare, and State-based contracts.

