Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Reduces Stock Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 140,820 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 801 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $29,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,647,054 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,603,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181,936 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 31.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,330,991 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $529,811,000 after purchasing an additional 557,432 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,295,294 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $481,323,000 after purchasing an additional 24,172 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,166,108 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $492,338,000 after buying an additional 17,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,462,496 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $306,613,000 after buying an additional 27,419 shares during the period. 72.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on NSC. Citigroup increased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $240.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $272.00 to $269.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $285.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.17.

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

NYSE NSC opened at $213.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $203.65 and a 12 month high of $291.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $240.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.38. The stock has a market cap of $48.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.30.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.01. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.66% and a return on equity of 24.98%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were paid a $1.35 dividend. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.85%.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

