Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Purchases 3,559 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,749 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,559 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.06% of Dollar General worth $33,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,002,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,718,731,000 after buying an additional 1,424,310 shares in the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP raised its position in Dollar General by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,298,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,787,000 after purchasing an additional 438,407 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Dollar General by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,254,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,322,000 after purchasing an additional 32,214 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co raised its position in Dollar General by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 830,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,185,000 after purchasing an additional 5,041 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Dollar General by 256.1% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 829,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,916,000 after purchasing an additional 596,393 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $237.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar General to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $237.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollar General currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.25.

Insider Activity

Dollar General Price Performance

In other news, Director Warren F. Bryant sold 1,951 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.93, for a total transaction of $475,907.43. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,269 shares in the company, valued at $9,334,957.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DG opened at $217.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $230.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $240.39. Dollar General Co. has a 52-week low of $183.25 and a 52-week high of $262.20. The company has a market cap of $48.62 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.34.

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

