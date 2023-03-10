Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Purchases 2,878 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,073,142 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,878 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.06% of Altria Group worth $43,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 8.6% in the third quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 2,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Choreo LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 34,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its holdings in Altria Group by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 10,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 46,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Architects Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 3.8% in the second quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 6,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

MO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group cut shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Altria Group from $46.50 to $49.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.13.

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $46.74 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.20 and its 200 day moving average is $45.30. The stock has a market cap of $83.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.35 and a 52-week high of $57.05.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 284.29% and a net margin of 22.97%. The business’s revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.04%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.87%.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

