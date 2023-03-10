Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Lowers Position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 289,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,656 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $49,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EXR. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 5.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Extra Space Storage by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the 1st quarter worth $625,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 8.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the first quarter valued at about $332,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CMO Samrat Sondhi sold 6,290 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.88, for a total value of $1,018,225.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 82,653 shares in the company, valued at $13,379,867.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Samrat Sondhi sold 6,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.88, for a total transaction of $1,018,225.20. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 82,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,379,867.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $246,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,290 shares in the company, valued at $5,295,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,440 shares of company stock valued at $1,371,963. 1.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Extra Space Storage Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of Extra Space Storage stock opened at $160.41 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.45. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 52-week low of $139.97 and a 52-week high of $222.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.65 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.54.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $506.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.39 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 45.52% and a return on equity of 22.01%. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Extra Space Storage Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $1.62 dividend. This is a positive change from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 93.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EXR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research cut shares of Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Extra Space Storage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $177.00 to $167.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Extra Space Storage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.89.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

