Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Lowers Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 397,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,030 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $31,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 71.6% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 681.8% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. 78.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 26,198 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.64, for a total value of $2,426,982.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 284,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,401,195.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Down 2.4 %

ADM stock opened at $77.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52 week low of $70.02 and a 52 week high of $98.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.63 and a 200 day moving average of $88.11.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.29. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The business had revenue of $26.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. This is a boost from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $114.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.00.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co engages in the production of oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, Other, and Corporate. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds, such as soybeans, and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed, into vegetable oils and protein meals.

