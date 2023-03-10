Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Increases Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 168,034 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $37,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 108.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,814,411 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,610,557,000 after purchasing an additional 13,965,418 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,217,976 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,619,322,000 after buying an additional 305,044 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,219,559 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,286,779,000 after buying an additional 725,606 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,239,476 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $721,851,000 after buying an additional 152,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,648,455 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $590,155,000 after acquiring an additional 25,525 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 1,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.60, for a total value of $353,260.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,119 shares in the company, valued at $1,023,983.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Down 0.9 %

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BDX. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $319.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.89.

Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $232.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.07. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $215.90 and a fifty-two week high of $277.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $247.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.72.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.30. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.68%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

