Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $44.58 Million Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 717,677 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,057 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.06% of TJX Companies worth $44,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on TJX shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.94.

TJX Companies Price Performance

TJX Companies stock opened at $74.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.86 and a 200-day moving average of $73.85. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.69 and a 1 year high of $83.13.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. The firm had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.07 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 63.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

About TJX Companies

(Get Rating)

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.