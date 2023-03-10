Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Grows Stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 200.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 183,481 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 122,405 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.06% of Palo Alto Networks worth $30,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 190.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 12,316 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 8,081 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 186.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,658 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $5,520,000 after acquiring an additional 21,890 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 285.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 52,833 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $8,654,000 after acquiring an additional 39,124 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter worth about $345,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 408.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 14,189 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 11,398 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

In related news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 20,849 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.06, for a total transaction of $4,004,258.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,237,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237,658,693.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.60, for a total value of $51,315.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,774,150.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 20,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.06, for a total transaction of $4,004,258.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,237,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237,658,693.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 127,089 shares of company stock worth $21,518,762. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Down 2.1 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of NASDAQ PANW opened at $184.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.81 billion, a PE ratio of 2,514.93, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $160.94 and a 200-day moving average of $161.68. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.22 and a 52-week high of $213.63.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Roth Mkm upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $207.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.77.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Featured Stories

