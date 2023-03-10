Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Boosts Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 322,047 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,195 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.05% of Boeing worth $38,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Bank lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 4.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 5,036 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Boeing by 1,064.4% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 850 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Boeing by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,111 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Boeing during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $836,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Boeing by 26.7% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,127 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $225.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Boeing from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Bank of America raised their price target on Boeing from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Boeing from $222.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.13.

Boeing Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $201.24 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $113.02 and a 12 month high of $221.33. The company has a market capitalization of $120.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.28, a PEG ratio of 55.62 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $208.69 and its 200 day moving average is $176.29.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($1.80). The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($7.69) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Boeing

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.