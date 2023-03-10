Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Acquires 3,014 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 797,029 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,014 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.06% of Truist Financial worth $34,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. United Bank lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 74,457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,222,000 after buying an additional 2,938 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Truist Financial by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after buying an additional 6,593 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 8.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 56,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,214,000 after acquiring an additional 4,234 shares during the last quarter. 72.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Truist Financial Trading Down 4.9 %

NYSE TFC opened at $41.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.17 and its 200-day moving average is $45.65. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $40.01 and a one year high of $61.10. The firm has a market cap of $55.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.10.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 46.95%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Stephens cut shares of Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Truist Financial to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.91.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Hugh S. Cummins III sold 35,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $1,727,982.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 307,069 shares in the company, valued at $15,061,734.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.