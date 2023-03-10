Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Trims Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 219,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,141 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $17,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 6.7% during the third quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 39,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,096,000 after purchasing an additional 2,451 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 82.6% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 3,259 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 35.9% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 104,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,240,000 after purchasing an additional 27,536 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 0.5% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 100,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,907,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MS. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.28.

NYSE MS opened at $92.20 on Friday. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $72.05 and a one year high of $100.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.37.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.16 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 12.06%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were given a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.49%.

In other Morgan Stanley news, CFO Raja Akram sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $494,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,500,126. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 24,556 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.23, for a total value of $2,412,135.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 190,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,706,921.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Raja Akram sold 5,100 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $494,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,500,126. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 341,699 shares of company stock worth $33,143,046. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

