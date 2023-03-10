Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Raises Position in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 186,946 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,880 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $23,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 55.0% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 203 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,010 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 40.6% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 343 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 1.6% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 6,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co lifted its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 338 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hanover Insurance Group Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of THG opened at $131.48 on Friday. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.36 and a 52-week high of $155.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.27. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 40.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.68.

The Hanover Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The Hanover Insurance Group ( NYSE:THG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($1.05). The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 9.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.93%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Warren E. Barnes sold 862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.51, for a total value of $119,395.62. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $564,428.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $141.00 price objective for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $164.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Hanover Insurance Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $144.00 to $151.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Hanover Insurance Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.20.

The Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines and Other. The Commercial Lines segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other commercial coverage, such as specialty program business, inland marine, management and professional liability and surety.

