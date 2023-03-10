Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Lowers Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lessened its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 106,219 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 3,658 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $19,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 4,077 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 142 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,939 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,109 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LOW shares. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $248.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $224.81.

Insider Activity

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total transaction of $12,179,889.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,690,176.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

LOW stock opened at $199.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.10. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.12 and a 1 year high of $238.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $206.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.40.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $22.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.71 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 82.30% and a net margin of 6.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

