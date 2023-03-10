Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $18.13 Million Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 77,006 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 4,520 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Netflix were worth $18,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Country Club Bank GFN raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 5,945 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the third quarter valued at $260,000. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its position in shares of Netflix by 3,001.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 124,840 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $21,831,000 after acquiring an additional 120,815 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,811 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $297.78 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $162.71 and a 52-week high of $396.50. The company has a market capitalization of $132.62 billion, a PE ratio of 29.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $335.38 and a 200-day moving average of $289.16.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.85 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 23.06%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total transaction of $1,305,172.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Netflix from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Netflix from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective (up from $375.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $343.00.

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

