Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $12.04 Million Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado trimmed its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 86,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $12,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Analog Devices by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,878,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,392,707,000 after acquiring an additional 138,980 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Analog Devices by 5.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,266,420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,889,403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076,636 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Analog Devices by 5.6% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,073,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,179,397,000 after acquiring an additional 429,519 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Analog Devices by 370.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,943,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $722,212,000 after acquiring an additional 3,893,057 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Analog Devices by 0.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,547,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $633,683,000 after acquiring an additional 15,624 shares during the period. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ADI shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $170.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

Analog Devices Stock Down 1.6 %

In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total transaction of $1,166,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,885,251.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.09, for a total value of $965,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,270. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 6,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total transaction of $1,166,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,885,251.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,240 shares of company stock worth $5,676,713. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $183.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.07. The company has a market cap of $92.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.48 and a 12-month high of $196.41.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 51.89%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

Featured Stories

