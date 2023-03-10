Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Grows Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,420 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Target were worth $11,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TGT. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Target by 566.4% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,775,981 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $956,973,000 after buying an additional 5,759,168 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 122,068.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,793,906 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $711,368,000 after acquiring an additional 4,789,982 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Target by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,423,218 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $624,690,000 after acquiring an additional 953,518 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its stake in Target by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,749,200 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $255,285,000 after acquiring an additional 725,396 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Target by 171.9% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,044,226 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $154,954,000 after purchasing an additional 660,229 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Target Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $160.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $73.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $137.16 and a 1-year high of $254.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $165.49 and its 200 day moving average is $160.85.

Target Announces Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.49. Target had a return on equity of 25.63% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $31.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.19 EPS. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Target’s payout ratio is 72.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on TGT. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Target from $165.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Cowen reduced their price target on Target from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Target from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.69.

About Target

(Get Rating)

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

See Also

