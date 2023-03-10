Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Buys 337 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,497 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $15,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 161 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 5,726 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 86.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 41,423 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $16,001,000 after purchasing an additional 19,152 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Global Investments boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 12,574 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,857,000 after purchasing an additional 2,895 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LMT. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $388.00 to $332.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $417.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $490.43.

In other news, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total value of $1,214,900.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,014,942.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total value of $1,214,900.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,014,942.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director John Donovan acquired 556 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $451.20 per share, for a total transaction of $250,867.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,048,588.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

LMT opened at $475.85 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $373.67 and a fifty-two week high of $498.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $468.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $456.15.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $7.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.41 by $0.38. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 68.01%. The firm had revenue of $18.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 55.27%.

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

