Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Acquires 3,010 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in CME Group were worth $10,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CME. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the second quarter worth $29,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the third quarter worth $31,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 108.4% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the first quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on CME. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on CME Group from $218.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. UBS Group cut their price objective on CME Group from $226.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $161.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on CME Group from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on CME Group from $192.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.83.

CME Group Price Performance

Shares of CME Group stock opened at $177.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.50. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.54 and a 52 week high of $251.99. The company has a market capitalization of $63.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. CME Group had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 53.61%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 54.13%.

CME Group Profile

(Get Rating)

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

Further Reading

