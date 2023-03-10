Proton (XPR) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $20.62 Million

Proton (XPR) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 10th. In the last seven days, Proton has traded 15.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Proton coin can currently be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Proton has a total market cap of $20.62 million and approximately $1.38 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Proton alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001870 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000269 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000334 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.01 or 0.00428925 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,814.04 or 0.28992522 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Proton Coin Profile

Proton’s launch date was March 22nd, 2020. Proton’s total supply is 28,030,198,382 coins and its circulating supply is 14,797,103,831 coins. Proton’s official website is www.proton.org. The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/protonchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Proton’s official Twitter account is @protonxpr and its Facebook page is accessible here. Proton’s official message board is blog.protonchain.com.

Buying and Selling Proton

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Proton should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Proton using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Proton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Proton and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.