ProAssurance Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:PRA)

ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the insurance provider on Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 28th.

ProAssurance has increased its dividend by an average of 19.9% per year over the last three years. ProAssurance has a dividend payout ratio of 15.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect ProAssurance to earn $1.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.2%.

ProAssurance Stock Performance

ProAssurance stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.50. The company had a trading volume of 10,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,728. ProAssurance has a one year low of $16.90 and a one year high of $27.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.01 and a 200 day moving average of $19.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $998.26 million, a PE ratio of -1,858.14 and a beta of 0.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ProAssurance ( NYSE:PRA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. ProAssurance had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 2.12%. The company had revenue of $294.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. ProAssurance’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ProAssurance will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PRA. Piper Sandler increased their price target on ProAssurance from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of ProAssurance in a research report on Friday, February 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of ProAssurance from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of ProAssurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProAssurance

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ProAssurance by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,140,790 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $119,806,000 after buying an additional 74,033 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in ProAssurance by 2.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,019,414 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $71,349,000 after acquiring an additional 60,057 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in ProAssurance by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,945,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,058,000 after purchasing an additional 6,345 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in ProAssurance by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,582,436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,535,000 after purchasing an additional 111,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ProAssurance by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 989,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,292,000 after purchasing an additional 41,896 shares during the period. 84.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ProAssurance Company Profile

ProAssurance Corp. is a holding company. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers’ Compensation Insurance, Lloyd’s Syndicate, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance and Corporate. The Specialty Property and Casualty segment includes professional liability business and medical technology and life sciences business.

