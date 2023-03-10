Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) Director Sells $518,631.21 in Stock

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) Director William M. Sullivan sold 18,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.57, for a total value of $518,631.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,754,318 shares in the company, valued at $164,400,865.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Privia Health Group Stock Down 2.2 %

PRVA stock opened at $27.72 on Friday. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.99 and a 52-week high of $44.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of -252.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Privia Health Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Privia Health Group by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Privia Health Group by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Privia Health Group by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Privia Health Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Privia Health Group by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. 66.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Privia Health Group

PRVA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Privia Health Group in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Privia Health Group from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Privia Health Group in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Privia Health Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Privia Health Group from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.73.

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

