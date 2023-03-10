Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) PT Raised to $22.50 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $20.00 to $22.50 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on PRIM. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Primoris Services from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Primoris Services from $27.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Primoris Services from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Primoris Services Stock Down 2.9 %

PRIM stock opened at $26.39 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Primoris Services has a 12-month low of $15.90 and a 12-month high of $28.20. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.25.

Primoris Services Dividend Announcement

Primoris Services ( NASDAQ:PRIM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.06. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 3.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Primoris Services will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio is 9.72%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David Lee King sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total value of $273,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $885,205.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Primoris Services

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 1,554.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,397,648 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313,171 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Primoris Services during the second quarter worth about $27,922,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 92.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,217,273 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,815,000 after buying an additional 1,065,317 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 26.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,873,880 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $116,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 82.7% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 984,804 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,607,000 after acquiring an additional 445,741 shares in the last quarter. 88.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Primoris Services

(Get Rating)

Primoris Services Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Energy and Renewables, and Pipeline. The Utilities segment specializes in a range of services, including telecommunications and installation and maintenance of new and existing natural gas and electric utility distribution and transmission systems.

Featured Articles

