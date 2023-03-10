Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) Director Susan B. Williamson Buys 1,299 Shares

Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST – Get Rating) Director Susan B. Williamson acquired 1,299 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.51 per share, with a total value of $14,951.49. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,951.49. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Primis Financial Trading Down 5.1 %

NASDAQ:FRST opened at $10.76 on Friday. Primis Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.64 and a 12 month high of $14.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $265.34 million, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.78.

Get Primis Financial alerts:

Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.26). Primis Financial had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 12.04%. The company had revenue of $40.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.94 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Primis Financial Corp. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Primis Financial Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Primis Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.34%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Primis Financial by 82.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Primis Financial by 2,818.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,818 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Primis Financial by 124.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Primis Financial by 100.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Primis Financial by 533.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 5,011 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Primis Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st.

Primis Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Primis Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Sonabank. The firm focuses on making loans secured primarily by commercial real estate and other types of secured and unsecured commercial loans to small and medium-sized businesses in a number of industries, as well as loans to individuals for a variety of purposes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Primis Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primis Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.