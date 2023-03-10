PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday.

PowerFleet Trading Down 3.3 %

PWFL stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,152. PowerFleet has a 1 year low of $2.06 and a 1 year high of $3.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 1.44.

Institutional Trading of PowerFleet

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PWFL. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of PowerFleet by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in PowerFleet during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PowerFleet during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in PowerFleet during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. grew its holdings in PowerFleet by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 3,416 shares during the last quarter. 67.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PowerFleet

PowerFleet, Inc engages in the provision of fleet management solutions for logistics, industrial, and vehicles. It offers wireless Internet of Things and machine to machine solutions for securing, controlling, tracking, and managing enterprise assets such as industrial trucks, tractor trailers, containers, cargo, and vehicle and truck fleets.

