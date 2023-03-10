Populous Price Tops $0.0733 on Exchanges (PPT)

Populous (PPT) traded 9.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 10th. One Populous token can now be purchased for $0.0733 or 0.00000368 BTC on major exchanges. Populous has a total market capitalization of $3.90 million and $270,546.35 worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Populous has traded down 12.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Populous alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001885 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000330 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $84.30 or 0.00424541 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,698.35 or 0.28696159 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Populous Profile

Populous’ launch date was July 9th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 tokens. Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous and its Facebook page is accessible here. Populous’ official website is populous.world.

Populous Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Populous is an invoice and trade finance platform built on the Ethereum network. Populous uses XBRL, Z Score formula, Smart Contracts, Stable tokens and other technologies in the cryptoshpere to create a unique trading environment for investors and invoice sellers.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Populous should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Populous using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Populous Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Populous and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.