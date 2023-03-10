Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) Shares Gap Up to $28.57

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $28.57, but opened at $29.55. Pliant Therapeutics shares last traded at $28.42, with a volume of 14,857 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Pliant Therapeutics from $42.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Pliant Therapeutics from $36.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Pliant Therapeutics from $60.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.75 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 13.99 and a quick ratio of 13.99.

In other Pliant Therapeutics news, CFO Keith Lamont Cummings sold 9,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total value of $184,181.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,424 shares in the company, valued at $1,536,098.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Pliant Therapeutics news, General Counsel Mike Ouimette sold 4,719 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total transaction of $90,132.90. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,512.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Keith Lamont Cummings sold 9,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total transaction of $184,181.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 80,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,536,098.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 274,889 shares of company stock worth $7,945,700 in the last quarter. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLRX. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pliant Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $27,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Pliant Therapeutics by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,698,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,905,000 after purchasing an additional 10,338 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Pliant Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 297,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 5,220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in three Phase 2a trials.

