PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS) Shares Gap Up to $3.47

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.47, but opened at $4.20. PLAYSTUDIOS shares last traded at $4.13, with a volume of 177,973 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MYPS shares. Macquarie assumed coverage on PLAYSTUDIOS in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS from $4.70 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of PLAYSTUDIOS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $4.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday.

PLAYSTUDIOS Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $535.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.96.

Institutional Trading of PLAYSTUDIOS

PLAYSTUDIOS Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 2.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,325,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,098,000 after purchasing an additional 92,096 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in PLAYSTUDIOS by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,061,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,176,000 after buying an additional 183,405 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC grew its holdings in PLAYSTUDIOS by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 2,423,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,457,000 after buying an additional 801,496 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,712,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,645,000 after acquiring an additional 14,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,579,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,514,000 after acquiring an additional 184,594 shares during the period. 23.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc develops and publishes free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms in the United States, North America, and internationally. The company is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

