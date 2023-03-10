PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS) Shares Gap Up to $3.47

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.47, but opened at $4.20. PLAYSTUDIOS shares last traded at $4.13, with a volume of 177,973 shares.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MYPS shares. Macquarie assumed coverage on PLAYSTUDIOS in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS from $4.70 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of PLAYSTUDIOS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $4.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday.
The firm has a market cap of $535.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.96.
PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc develops and publishes free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms in the United States, North America, and internationally. The company is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.
