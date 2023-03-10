PlayDapp Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $99.93 Million (PLA)

PlayDapp (PLA) traded down 10.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 10th. One PlayDapp token can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000913 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, PlayDapp has traded 21.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. PlayDapp has a total market cap of $99.93 million and $12.42 million worth of PlayDapp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001885 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000330 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $84.30 or 0.00424541 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,698.35 or 0.28696159 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000098 BTC.

About PlayDapp

PlayDapp launched on December 31st, 2018. PlayDapp’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 548,992,304 tokens. PlayDapp’s official Twitter account is @playdapp_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for PlayDapp is medium.com/playdappgames. The official website for PlayDapp is playdapp.io.

PlayDapp Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PLA, the native token of PlayDapp, is a core utility token utilizing the ERC20 standard. PLA acts as the primary fungible token for the processing of transactions from users. Game dApp operators or developers receive PLA upon each in-game purchase or trade, after a reasonably small transaction fee is deducted by PlayDapp.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayDapp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlayDapp should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PlayDapp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

