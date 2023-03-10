Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Sells 7,570 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 85.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,301 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 7,570 shares during the quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Investment Fund bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the second quarter valued at about $419,981,000. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 37,795.5% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 720,772 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 718,870 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 2,963,024 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,104,541,000 after acquiring an additional 542,902 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 5,491.1% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 528,139 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $193,331,000 after purchasing an additional 518,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Adobe by 60.9% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,306,612 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $478,297,000 after purchasing an additional 494,430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $375.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Adobe from $350.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Adobe from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $330.00 to $340.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $418.37.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Adobe Stock Down 2.2 %

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,906 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.42, for a total value of $1,032,850.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,409,744.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total value of $44,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,598. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.42, for a total transaction of $1,032,850.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,409,744.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 26,265 shares of company stock worth $9,067,344 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

ADBE stock opened at $338.37 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.73 and a 52 week high of $473.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $352.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $336.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $155.17 billion, a PE ratio of 33.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.27.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 15th. The software company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.78. Adobe had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 36.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

