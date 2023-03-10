Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Sells 500 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lessened its holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Zscaler by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 92,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,240,000 after buying an additional 13,600 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the period. NinePointTwo Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 3rd quarter valued at $415,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,435,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS opened at $110.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.23 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $122.86 and its 200-day moving average is $137.34. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.64 and a 1 year high of $253.74.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ZS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $148.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $280.00 to $225.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Zscaler from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $145.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Zscaler from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.44.

In related news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 1,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total transaction of $144,044.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 323,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,929,882.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 5,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total transaction of $579,945.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,545,639.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 1,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total value of $144,044.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 323,549 shares in the company, valued at $36,929,882.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,735 shares of company stock valued at $2,252,553 in the last ninety days. 19.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based internet security platform. It offers Zero Trust Exchange, Zscaler Client Connector, Zscaler Internet Access, Zscaler Private Access, Zscaler B2B, Zscaler Cloud Protection, and Zscaler Digital Experience. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

