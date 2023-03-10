Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. decreased its holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,157 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 728 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Workday were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workday in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Workday in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Workday by 69.0% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 213 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Workday during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Workday by 975.0% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 258 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.98% of the company’s stock.

Workday Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Workday stock opened at $181.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. Workday, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.72 and a 1 year high of $248.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.08.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. Workday had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a negative return on equity of 1.96%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Workday declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software maker to buy up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Workday

In other news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 2,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total transaction of $450,713.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 415,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,230,561.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO James Bozzini sold 4,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total value of $709,789.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 103,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,694,032.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 2,787 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total value of $450,713.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 415,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,230,561.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 114,814 shares of company stock valued at $19,999,462 in the last 90 days. 21.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on WDAY shares. Societe Generale lowered shares of Workday from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $212.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Workday in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Workday from $185.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Workday from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Workday from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.72.

Workday Profile

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

