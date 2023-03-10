Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Lowers Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,040 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 940 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Personal Financial Services lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 126.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 68 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 138.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 74 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Knott David M Jr acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. 81.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom Stock Performance

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $622.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $259.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.95, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.10. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $415.07 and a twelve month high of $645.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $589.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $531.80.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.38 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $8.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.52% and a net margin of 37.19%. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be paid a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 61.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total transaction of $97,726.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,657.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on AVGO. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $775.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom to $650.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Broadcom from $690.00 to $675.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $720.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $674.17.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.