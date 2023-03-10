Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Has $3.94 Million Stock Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,264 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,891 shares during the quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $3,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter valued at about $81,000. 76.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.76, for a total value of $607,090.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,145.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,750 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.76, for a total value of $607,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,756,145.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John G. Morikis purchased 2,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $226.70 per share, with a total value of $500,326.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,344 shares in the company, valued at $52,445,684.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of SHW opened at $217.19 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $233.67 and a 200 day moving average of $231.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.13, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.07. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $195.24 and a 1-year high of $285.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 90.04% and a net margin of 9.12%. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th will be given a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. This is an increase from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on SHW shares. StockNews.com raised Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $270.00 to $251.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $283.00 to $231.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.39.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.

