Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Has $3.23 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,745 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Payden & Rygel grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 12,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,919,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Pacific Sun Financial Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 2,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 4,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IJH opened at $251.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $258.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $247.09. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $217.39 and a 52 week high of $277.04.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

