Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Has $280,000 Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 84.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,965 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sysco during the third quarter valued at $86,016,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Sysco by 660.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,374,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193,800 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in Sysco by 27.3% during the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 5,187,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111,654 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Sysco by 14.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,369,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,123,000 after acquiring an additional 953,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Sysco by 95.7% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,642,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,165,000 after acquiring an additional 803,346 shares during the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SYY shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Sysco from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Sysco from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.67.

Sysco Stock Performance

Shares of SYY opened at $74.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.24. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $70.61 and a 52-week high of $91.53.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $18.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.59 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 140.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 70.76%.

About Sysco

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

