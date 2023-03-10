Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Grows Stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,215 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 160.8% during the third quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 81,900 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $13,414,000 after purchasing an additional 50,500 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 226.4% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 2,908 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 188.3% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,536 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,545,000 after purchasing an additional 10,147 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 239.4% during the third quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 1,378 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Surevest LLC raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 196.0% during the third quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 33,538 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $5,493,000 after purchasing an additional 22,208 shares during the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on PANW. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, November 18th. UBS Group raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. JMP Securities raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $208.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $234.77.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of PANW opened at $184.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $160.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.68. The stock has a market cap of $55.81 billion, a PE ratio of 2,514.93, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.16. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.22 and a 12 month high of $213.63.

In related news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 6,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.74, for a total value of $1,275,262.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,228,472 shares in the company, valued at $235,547,221.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 6,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.74, for a total value of $1,275,262.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,228,472 shares in the company, valued at $235,547,221.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.74, for a total value of $2,501,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 634,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,864,059.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 127,089 shares of company stock worth $21,518,762. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Palo Alto Networks

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.