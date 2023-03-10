Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Grows Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,215 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PANW. Avondale Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% in the third quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Emfo LLC grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% in the third quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% in the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 156 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 26,625 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.46, for a total value of $3,686,497.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,882,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,706,057.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Palo Alto Networks news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 20,849 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.06, for a total value of $4,004,258.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,237,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $237,658,693.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 26,625 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.46, for a total transaction of $3,686,497.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,882,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,706,057.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 127,089 shares of company stock valued at $21,518,762 over the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Palo Alto Networks Trading Down 2.1 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $234.77.

Shares of NASDAQ PANW opened at $184.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,514.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.16. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.22 and a twelve month high of $213.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.68.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.